Gujarat Congress gives 'Rajkot Bandh' call to mark 1 month of game zone fire

Rajkot, Jun 24 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Gujarat on Monday gave a call for a 'Rajkot Bandh' on June 25 to mark the completion of one month of the fire tragedy at the city's TRP Game Zone where 27 persons, including children, were killed.

Addressing a press conference here, Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil urged shopkeepers and owners of other establishments in Rajkot city to keep their premises closed for half a day in memory of the deceased.

"I urge all residents of Rajkot city to observe a half-day 'bandh' on June 25 (Tuesday) to remember those who lost their lives in the fire tragedy on May 25. We are giving this bandh call so that the government ensures justice. We have also urged managements of schools and colleges to join the bandh," said Gohil.

He maintained the Congress wants justice for the victims and their families, and asserted there was no political motive behind the strike call.

"This call is not a political stunt. We are doing this to get justice for those who lost their lives. And I am confident people will come forward voluntarily and keep their establishments shut. Our workers will visit markets tomorrow to urge shopkeepers to observe a bandh. There will be no use of force. We will only request them (to observe shutdown) with folded hands," insisted the Rajya Sabha MP.

On Sunday, Gujarat Congress working president and MLA Jignesh Mevani visited a market in the city and urged shopkeepers to make the bandh successful.

According to Gohil, the ongoing inquiry into the tragedy by a state government-appointed special investigation team (SIT) will be of no use if its report does not become a part of the chargesheet in the case.

"In the Morbi bridge tragedy (of October 2022), the SIT report was not part of the chargesheet. We want justice for the Rajkot fire victims. However, the state government's probe is only limited to catching junior officials like the town planner. Why are big fish not being held by the SIT? Others will think twice if senior officials are caught," noted the former Leader of Opposition.

Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday interacted with relatives of some of the fire tragedy victims via video conferencing and expressed solidarity with them.

Twenty seven persons, including four children, were killed when a massive fire swept through the game zone in the Nana-Mava locality of Rajkot city. PTI PJT PD RSY