Gujarat Congress leader arrested for sharing fake picture of Ayodhya Ram temple priest

Ahmedabad, Dec 12 (PTI) Congress leader Hitendra Pithadiya was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly sharing an obscene picture on social media and claiming that the man in the photo was the priest of the under-construction Ram temple in Ayodhya.

As per the state Congress's website, Pithadiya is the chairman of its Scheduled Castes department.

Based on a complaint filed by local BJP leader Vaibhav Makwana, Ahmedabad city police's cyber crime branch arrested Pithadiya, a resident of Vejalpur area, an official said.

"Further investigation is on," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, cyber crime branch, Ajit Rajian.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the Congress leader under Indian Penal Code sections 295A (outraging religious feelings), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) and 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation).

The complaint said that Pithadiya shared an obscene photograph on X, and claimed that the man seen in the picture was Mohit Pandey who was recently appointed as the priest of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya.

"When I cross-checked the claim in the post, I found that the post had been deliberately created using the photograph of a man who resembles Pandey. This fake post was shared with the intent of damaging the reputation of Hindu saints and hurting the sentiments of Hindus," the FIR quoted Makwana as stating in the complaint.

The accused shared a woman's obscene photograph without her knowledge and despite knowing that it would harm her reputation, the FIR further alleged. PTI PJT PD KRK