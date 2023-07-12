Gujarat Congress leaders stage silent protest in support of Rahul Gandhi

Ahmedabad, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior Congress leaders and party workers in Gujarat on Wednesday staged a "silent" protest outside Sabarmati Ashram here to express solidarity with Rahul Gandhi after Gujarat High Court refused to stay his conviction in a defamation case and to expose the BJP's "conspiracy".

Advertisment

Newly-appointed Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, legislative party leader Amit Chavda, senior leaders Bharatsinh Solanki and Siddharth Patel along with hundreds of party workers gathered outside the Ashram in the afternoon.

The protesters held placards with messages like, "Rahul Gandhi Says, Don't Be Afraid", "Desh Ki Shaan mein, Deshbhakt Maidaan Mein" and "Na Darenge, Na Jhukenge" etc.

They claimed BJP has broken all norms of democracy to keep Rahul Gandhi out of Parliament. "This silent satyagraha is against this conspiracy of BJP," Congress leaders said.

Advertisment

Gohil said common people also joined the "maun satyagrah" programme.

A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat in March convicted Rahul Gandhi of criminal defamation over his "Modi surname" remark and sentenced him to two years in jail.

He was subsequently disqualified as a Lok Sabha member.

Observing that "purity in politics" is the need of the hour, the Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the case. PTI KA NSK