Gujarat Congress seeks JPC probe into bribery charges against Adani Group

Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Gujarat Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe against the Adani Group into the allegations of bribery and fraud levelled by the US Department of Justice.

Gohil, a Rajya Sabha MP, also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation under the monitoring of a sitting Supreme Court judge into the allegations.

"If the US agencies can investigate and file a case in court against the Adani Group, then why can Indian agencies not do it?" Gohil asked during a press conference.

"Let us think that the allegations are wrong. But when there are allegations of corruption, why is there no probe in India? They take no time in probing the opposition leaders. Former Delhi chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were arrested in corruption allegations," he said.

"We demand a JPC probe into the allegations of bribery which runs into crores of rupees. The money was paid in India and it should be investigated in the country. Action should be taken against the persons concerned," the Congress leader said.

The CBI should also probe the charges under direct monitoring of a sitting Supreme Court judge, he said.

Gautam Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others, including his nephew Sagar Adani, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials of state governments in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Adani Group, however, have denied the charges saying the allegations by the US prosecutors are "baseless" and the conglomerate is "compliant with all laws".

US prosecutors allege that Adani and others were involved in a USD 265 million bribery scheme that breached the anti-bribery compliance policy through misrepresentation to investors in an offshore bond. PTI PD NP