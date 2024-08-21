Gujarat Congress to demand SEBI chairperson's resignation during Nyay Yatra

Ahmedabad, Aug 21 (PTI) The Gujarat unit of the Congress will press its demand of SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch's resignation during the last leg of its `Nyay Yatra' march through the city, a senior leader said on Wednesday.

The 350-km long Nyay Yatra, launched from Morbi on August 9, will enter Ahmedabad on Thursday.

It will head from the party's headquarters `Rajiv Bhavan' here to the famous Sabarmati Ashram before conclusion, said state Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil.

"On August 22, the Nyay Yatra will reach Ahmedabad....Through the Yatra, we will also raise the issue of allegations levelled by Hindenburg Research against SEBI chairperson Buch and her unwillingness to resign," he said.

The main objective of the Nyay Yatra led by Congress Seva Dal president Lalji Desai is to seek justice for the victims of the recent tragedies in the BJP-ruled Gujarat including the Rajkot game zone fire, the party had said earlier.

"Congress workers and leaders have always reached out to the people of Gujarat whenever the latter are plagued by problems and the BJP government refused to listen to their grievances out of its arrogance," Gohil further said.

The Yatra, launched from Morbi where a suspension bridge collapse claimed 135 lives in October 2022, received positive response from the public, and their questions will be raised by Congress leaders in the assembly and Lok Sabha, Gohil said.

Senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh or Pawan Khera might join the Yatra on Thursday, he said.

The party also reiterated its demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) "into the Adani mega scam" following Hindenburg's allegation that the SEBI chairperson and her husband had undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius. PTI KA PD KRK