Gujarat Congress to hold 'shradhanjali sabha' on Mon to pay tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh

Ahmedabad, Dec 28 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress will hold a "shradhanjali sabha" (condolence meeting) for former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh on Monday.

Dr Singh, a renowned scholar who ushered in economic liberalisation as Union finance minister in the 1990s, died in AIIMS Delhi on Thursday at the age of 92.

"State Congress president Shaktisinh Gohil, leader of Opposition Amit Chavda as well as party MPs, MLAs and AICC office bearers will be present at the condolence meeting," a party release informed on Saturday. PTI PD BNM