Gujarat: Congress to raise in assembly ‘mistreatment’ of Indians deported from US

Gandhinagar, Feb 19 (PTI) The opposition Congress has announced it will raise the “mistreatment” of Indians recently deported from the US during the budget session of the Gujarat assembly, which began on Wednesday, Sending back alleged undocumented Indian immigrants in handcuffs is an insult to the entire country, the party said and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not taking it up when he recently met US President Donald Trump.

On the first day of the budget session, Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda and his party MLAs held a protest outside the assembly complex wearing handcuffs.

“The BJP is in power in Gujarat and at the Centre. Despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tall claims, our youth is not getting jobs in the country. They are spending lakhs of rupees to enter a foreign country illegally,” Chavda told reporters.

The Congress allegations come in the wake of reports that several alleged illegal immigrants were sent back from the United States under harsh conditions. Some of them claimed they were handcuffed with their legs chained during the long flight.

“These youth were treated like terrorists on foreign soil. It was a matter of shame for all the Indians because these youths were handcuffed and deported to India on a military aircraft having no facility for food or sanitation,” Chavda claimed.

He said such “mistreatment” to Indian immigrants was meted out by the US despite PM Modi claiming to be a “good friend” of Trump.

Chavda claimed the government splurged taxpayers’ money on events like ‘Howdy Modi’ in Houston in 2019 and ‘Namaste Trump’ in India in 2020.

“When PM Modi recently visited the US, he hugged Trump but did not raise this issue of inhuman treatment to Indian deportees. Sending back Indians in handcuffs is an insult to the entire country,” said Chavda.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also did not object to such treatment even though nearly 70 deportees were from the state, he said.

“PM Modi is also a native of Gujarat. Yet, neither Modi nor Patel uttered a single word about this issue. It shows their weakness,” said the Congress leader.

The entire country feels ashamed due to such mistreatment of our citizens. People are seeking answers from both the Centre and state government, said Chavda.

“We will raise this issue on the floor of the House during this budget session because it is linked with the future of our youth and the self-respect of the people of Gujarat as well as India,” he said.

As many as 74 Gujarat residents have been deported from the US in three batches since February 6 as part of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigrants. PTI PJT PD NR