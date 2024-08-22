Gujarat Cong's 'Nyay Yatra' reaches Ahmedabad; senior leaders take part in event

Ahmedabad, Aug 22 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress' 'Nyay Yatra', a foot march which began from Morbi town on August 9 to highlight the opposition party's demand for justice for the victims of four major tragedies, reached Ahmedabad on Thursday after covering a distance of nearly 300 kilometres.

Several senior leaders, including general secretary and Gujarat in-charge Mukul Wasnik, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Amit Chavda and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, took part in the foot march from Ahmedabad's Paldi area till Sabarmati Ashram, said a party release.

The Congress leaders along with family members of the victims of these tragedies later attended a prayer meet at the historic ashram established by Mahatma Gandhi nearly 100 years ago.

Family members of those killed in four major tragedies in Gujarat in the recent past -- the 2019 Takshashila fire incident in Surat, the Morbi bridge collapse of 2022, a boat tragedy in Vadodara and the TRP game zone blaze in Rajkot (both in 2024) -- are taking part in the yatra.

The yatra will resume from the RTO Circle on Friday morning and culminate at the city's Chandkheda area, where Congress leaders will address a gathering. PTI PJT RSY