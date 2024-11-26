Gujarat cop attacks Patidar community leader for joining outfit; booked for attempted murder

Rajkot, Nov 26 (PTI) A police inspector allegedly attacked and injured a senior office-bearer of a prominent Patidar community organisation in Gujarat's Rajkot district over the issue of the latter joining the outfit, an official said on Tuesday.

The inspector, Sanjay Padaria, has been booked on attempt to murder charge after the victim lodged a complaint.

As per an FIR, Padaria attacked a local businessman and Patidar community leader, Jayanti Sardhara, at a marriage function over the latter's decision to join the outfit, 'Sardardham', said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) BJ Chaudhari.

While Sardhara is vice-president of Sardardham's Saurashtra zone, inspector Padariya is serving at the State Reserve Police Training Centre in Junagadh, said Chaudhari.

Sources revealed Sardhara was earlier associated with another Patidar outfit, Shree Khodaldham Trust, also headed by a businessman, Naresh Patel.

On Monday night, both Sardhara and the accused inspector had an altercation at the marriage function on the outskirts of Rajkot city, said Chaudhary.

"As per the FIR, Padaria was unhappy over the complainant's decision to join Sardardham. Padaria allegedly called Sardhara a 'traitor' during the argument at the function. Later, the inspector allegedly thrashed Padaria in the parking area. Sardhara has alleged Padaria hit him with his gun on the head during the altercation," said the ACP.

Based on the complaint submitted by Sardhara, the Rajkot Taluka police on Tuesday lodged an FIR against Padaria on charges of assault and attempt to murder, said the officer.

As per the FIR, Padaria claimed he is an "active member" of Naresh Patel's team. He then accused Sardhara of "betraying" Patel, who heads the Khodaldham Trust, by joining another outfit of the community, Sardardham.

Sardhara, in his complaint, alleged the Khodaldham Trust and Patel were unhappy over his decision to join Sardardham.

The Khodaldham Trust sought to distance itself from the entire episode.

In a statement, the Khodaldham Trust said it was an issue between two individuals and the influential Patidar community body or its head Patel were nowhere involved in it.

"This was a personal issue between two individuals. Khodaldham was not involved in it. Naresh Patel is currently abroad and has expressed concern over the incident. There are absolutely no differences between Khodaldham and Sardardham. Both are working for the (Patidar) community" the trust said in the statement.

The powerful trust manages the affairs of Shree Khodaldham Temple dedicated to Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the Leuva Patel community, in Rajkot district. The Patidars or Patels form around 12 per cent of Gujarat's population and are an influential caste group. PTI COR PJT PD RSY