Gujarat: Cop killed as car driven by bootleggers smuggling liquor hits PCR van

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (PTI) A policeman was killed and his colleague injured after their PCR van was hit by a car illegally transporting country-made liquor during a chase in Ahmedabad district, an officer said on Wednesday.

According to police, two bootleggers were travelling in the car at the time of the incident on Tuesday night. They fled the spot leaving the vehicle behind, and a search is on to trace them.

The incident occurred when a police control room (PCR) van was patrolling the area near Kanbha village in Daskroi taluka, said incharge Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad (rural), Megha Tevar.

"The PCR van overtook the speeding car which was transporting country-made liquor during a chase. As the police vehicle tried to stop the car, it rammed into the van. An incharge ASI (Assistant Sub Inspector) and a GRD (Gram Rakshak Dal) jawan who were in the van sustained injuries," Tevar told reporters.

The injured incharge ASI, identified as Baldev Ninama, and the GRD jawan were rushed to a hospital.

"Ninama succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday morning, while the injured jawan was undergoing treatment," Tevar added.

Police recovered country-made liquor whose price in the black market is estimated to be Rs 14,000.

A case was registered under sections 302 (Punishment for murder), and 307 (Punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and efforts are underway to nab the accused persons.

Police are trying to identify the source of the liquor and the recipients of the consignment.

The manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Gujarat, known as the "dry" state for the prohibition law. PTI KA NSK