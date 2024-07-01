Gujarat cops book motorcyclist in first FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

Ahmedabad, Jul 1 (PTI) Gujarat Police registered the first FIR under the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at 1 AM on Monday against a motorcyclist for allegedly obstructing a public road at Chiloda circle near Gandhinagar, officials said.

Since midnight, police have registered 164 cases under the BNS, said Deputy Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Deepak Meghani.

The BNS, along with two other new criminal laws – Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam – came into effect across India on Monday.

"The first case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Chiloda police station at 1 am on July 1, an hour after the three new laws came into effect. The FIR has been registered under section 285 of BNS. During the day, 164 FIRs were registered across the state under the new law," Meghani told reporters.

Section 285 of the BNS pertains to causing "danger, obstruction, or injury to any person in any public way or public line of navigation." The section provides for a fine of up to Rs 5,000.

During night patrolling at Chiloda circle, situated on the busy Ahmedabad-Himmatnagar highway, police personnel noticed a motorcycle parked in such a way that it obstructed traffic heading towards Dehgam town, said police inspector AS Asari.

"When the motorcycle owner, who was standing near his vehicle, did not provide a satisfactory explanation for his actions, we booked him under section 285 of BNS. The FIR was registered at 1:00 am. He was released on bail from the police station," said Asari. PTI PJT PD NSK