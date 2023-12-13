Gujarat: Couple, daughter among 4 drown as car falls into water-filled pit after hitting wild boar

Patan, Dec 13 (PTI) A couple, their minor daughter and her teenage cousin drowned when the car they were traveling in fell into a water-filled pit after hitting a wild boar crossing the road in Gujarat's Patan district on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

The incident occurred around 6.30 am near Fangli village in Santalpur taluka of Patan, Deputy Superintendent of Police Hardevsinh Vaghela said.

The victims, who belonged to Fangli village, were on their way to attend a marriage function in Kutch district when the person driving the car lost control over it after it hit a wild boar crossing the highway. Due to the impact, the vehicle veered off and fell into a water-filled pit on the roadside, he said.

The deceased were identified as Mahendra Joshi (41), his wife Bhavnaben (37), their daughter Disha (13) and the man's niece Urvashi (15), an official of Santalpur police station said.

"The accident took place soon after the victims left their native village for neighbouring Kutch," he said.

After some local people informed the police about the mishap, the bodies of the deceased were fished out and sent to a community health centre in Santalpur for post-mortem, he said. PTI COR KA NP