Gujarat couple jumps into river along with toddler son; man drowns, woman, child rescued

Arvalli (Gujarat), Aug 27 (PTI) A married couple jumped into a river along with their toddler son, and while the man drowned, his wife and child were rescued in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Wednesday, police said.

The man, Bhurabhai Khant (29), took his wife and son to a bridge over the Vatrak river near Malpur town in the morning. The couple jumped into the river along with their two-year-old son in a bid to commit suicide apparently over some domestic issue, said police sub-inspector, Malpur, Kiran Darji.

The man drowned, even as his wife and the child were rescued by local residents and a team comprising fire department and police personnel, he said.

The woman and her son were taken to a hospital and later discharged after initial treatment, Darji informed.

Khant's body was fished out from the river and shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination, the sub-inspector stated.