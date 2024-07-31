Gujarat court orders FIR against group for calling economic boycott of Muslims after unrest

Patan (Guj), Jul 31 (PTI) A court in Gujarat’s Patan district has ordered the registration of an FIR against a group of people for allegedly calling for an economic boycott of Muslims in a village after communal violence in July last year.

In a recent order, the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class HP Joshi directed the sub-inspector of Balisana police station to register a case on the basis of a complaint by petitioner Makbul Husen Sheikh and complete the investigation in a time-bound manner.

The petitioner had moved the court alleging that some persons in Balisana misused the “unfortunate incident of a communal riot” on July 16, 2023, to incite locals to boycott Muslims and force them out of business by cancelling the rent agreement of their shops.

The move has affected the businesses and livelihood of Muslims living in the area, and some have even been compelled to leave the place, he said in the petition.

The court directed that the group be booked under the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups (153-B) and circulating or publishing statements containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote the feeling of enmity – 505 (2).

At the same time, the court also observed that no offence was made out under the IPC section concerning hate speech – 295 (A) – after the petitioner sought to add it to the FIR.

Nearly two months after the riot, Sheikh told the court, he approached the district superintendent of police (SP) with videos being shared on social media showing some villagers inciting others for an economic boycott of Muslims and forcing them out of rented shops in the village market and other places.

The petitioner said he moved the court after the police did not initiate action against those calling for the economic boycott of Muslims in the village.

In an earlier order, the court had directed the police to inquire into the matter and submit a report. The police subsequently submitted a report saying no crime appeared to have been committed.

The court, however, refused to accept the report after considering the video clips and statements of affected persons submitted by the petitioner and directed the police to register an FIR in an order passed on July 26.

Two groups of villagers had clashed in Balisana on the night of July 16, 2023, over a social media post. Mobs targeted one another with iron rods, pipes and stones, leaving several injured, after which cross-FIRs were registered for rioting, resulting in the arrest of several persons. PTI COR KA PD NR