Gujarat court sentences 3 to life imprisonment in cow slaughter case

Amreli, Nov 12 (PTI) A sessions court in Gujarat's Amreli city has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a cow slaughter case and imposed a hefty fine of Rs 18 lakh on them, prosecution said on Wednesday.

Sessions Court Judge Rizwana Bukhari on Tuesday found the three accused -- Kasim Haji Solanki, Sattar Ismail Solanki, and Akram Haji Solanki -- guilty under various sections of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017 in the cow slaughter case and sentenced them to life imprisonment, special public prosecutor Chandresh Mehta said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 18 lakh on the trio, Mehta said.