Gujarat court summons Tejashwi Yadav on Sep 22 in defamation case over 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark

NewsDrum Desk
28 Aug 2023
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav (File image)

Ahmedabad: A metropolitan court in Ahmedabad on Monday issued a summons to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a criminal defamation case filed against him over his reported remarks that "only Gujaratis can be thugs (fraudsters)."

The court of Additional Metropolitan Magistrate DJ Parmar issued a summons to the senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader to appear before it on September 22 in a case filed against him under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal defamation.

The court had conducted an inquiry against Yadav under section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and had found sufficient grounds to summon him on the basis of a complaint filed by one Haresh Mehta, a 69-year-old social worker and businessman based in Ahmedabad.

Mehta had filed his complaint in court along with the proof of Yadav's statement made before the media in Patna Bihar on March 21 this year.

