Gujarat Deputy CM presents Rs 1 cr cheque to family of CRPF jawan killed in anti-Naxal operation

Bhavnagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday handed over a cheque of Rs 1 crore to the family of Mehulbhai Nandalalbhai Solanki, a CRPF jawan who lost his life during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh in May 2025.

Sanghavi met Solanki's family at a ceremony at Devgana village in Bhavnagar district and handed over the cheque to his mother Nanuben Solanki.

Union Minister Nimuben Bambhaniya was also present on this occasion, officials said.

Solanki was martyred on May 22, 2025, after sustaining bullet injuries in an encounter with Naxalites in Usur police station area of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

A native of Devgana village, he was serving with the Central Reserve Police Force.

CRPF personnel paid tribute to him with a Guard of Honour at the ceremony.