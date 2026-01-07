Gujarat deputy CM Sanghavi raises organ donation awareness

Gandhianagar, Jan 7 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday raised public awareness about organ donation by distributing kites carrying the message, said officials.

The main objective of the programme was to dispel prevalent superstitions and encourage more people to take an oath for organ donation, an official release said.

During the event, organised ahead of his 41st birthday, Sanghavi praised the initiative of Dilip Deshmukh, who is associated with Angdaan Charitable Trust, and his team for raising awareness about organ donation.

He distributed 5,441 kites inscribed with ‘Angdaan Mahadaan’ (organ donation is a great donation), it said. Sanghavi was born on January 8, 1985, in the Surat district.

Deshmukh said, “The kites distributed today are not just meant to fly in the sky but to convey a message of awareness about organ donation to citizens.

“When a citizen is declared brain dead, if the family has the courage to decide on organ donation, it can allow their loved one to live on in the form of eight other individuals. Our organisation is working towards instilling this understanding among citizens.” PTI KVM NR