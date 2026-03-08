Gujarat deputy CM Sanghavi urges families to treat daughters-in-law with love, respect

Gandhinagar, Mar 8 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday urged families to treat daughters-in-law with the same respect and affection as their own daughters.

He was speaking at a mass wedding festival organised by the Gujarat Thakor Kshatriya Samaj in Gandhinagar district.

“Treat the bride who comes home after marriage as your own daughter and give her respect and love,” Sanghvi said.

The Thakor community has played a significant role in the state’s development, he said.

The progress that began during the tenure of former Gujarat chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now moving ahead at “rocket speed” under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said.

He appealed to leaders of the community to ensure that the benefits of government schemes like Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Kisan Samman Nidhi reach the last person in society. PTI KVM NR