Gujarat DGP inaugurates Anti-Narcotics Task Force office in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Feb 12 (PTI) Gujarat Director General of Police K L N Rao on Thursday inaugurated a new zonal office of the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) in Ahmedabad, set up as part of government measures to crack down on drug trade.

The ANTF zonal office was inaugurated by Rao in the presence of Ahmedabad Police Commissioner G S Malik and senior officials, Superintendent of Police Lokesh Yadav told reporters.

The Gujarat government has expanded its crackdown on narcotics by operationalizing 213 Anti-Narcotics Task Force units across the state. The initiative includes six zonal offices - in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, and one covering border areas, each led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

The task force will mandate actions pertaining only to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act). During an Apex NCORD (Narco Coordination Centre) meeting held in 2021, ANTFs were mandated to be set up in all states and UTs, informed the SP.

The task force units will work to reduce drug abuse in Gujarat. These units can file a case in regional police stations in districts as well as in zonal police stations of the state CID Crime, he added.

Over the past year, the Gujarat Police have seized 20,995 kg of drugs worth Rs 2,248 crore, said an official release.

In 2025, Ahmedabad registered 88 cases under the NDPS Act, seizing 707 kg of drugs worth Rs 5.52 crore and arresting 124 people, the release added. PTI KVM RSY