Gujarat DGP orders verification of people arrested for 'anti-national' activities

Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (PTI) Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay on Monday ordered verification of all individuals arrested for "anti-national" activities in cases filed at different police stations of the state in the last 30 years and prepare a dossier within the next 100 hours.

The directive by the police chief came nearly a week after the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested three persons for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to carry out a terrorist attack, followed by a car bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10.

"On November 8th, the Gujarat ATS arrested some anti-national elements and seized arms and ammunition from them. Later, a counter-terrorism operation was carried out in Faridabad (Haryana), and a bomb blast also occurred in Delhi," said the DGP in a video message shared on social media platform X.

Considering these developments, the Gujarat police became alert and, through a video conferencing last week, all police stations in the state were asked to update the list of all anti-national elements who have come under radar in the last 30 years, Sahay said.

After updating the list, heads of different police units were asked to conduct an in-depth investigation about their current activities, the senior IPS officer noted.

"Now, we have again given an intimation regarding this to all police stations. They were instructed to check the current status and activities of these anti-national elements and prepare a detailed dossier of all of them," informed the DGP.

"Police stations have been instructed to complete the investigation and verification of all such elements within the next 100 hours," he added. PTI PJT PD RSY