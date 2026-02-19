Gujarat DGP to review security along Indo-Pak border, Kutch coastline; to chair conference

Ahmedabad, Feb 19 (PTI) Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) K L N Rao will chair a conference in Bhuj on February 21 and 22 to discuss ways to strengthen the security arrangements along the India-Pakistan border and the coastline of Kutch, officials said on Thursday.

He will also review the security arrangements along the Indo-Pak border and the coastline of Kutch.

The 'Crime Conference' will include officials from the state police department, representatives from the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Coast Guard (ICG), and the Indian Air Force (IAF), they said.

Emphasis will be placed on strong inter-agency coordination to prevent cross-border infiltration, drug trafficking, and anti-national activities carried out through maritime routes, an official release said.

The DGP will specifically visit sensitive areas, such as Jakhau and Pingleshwar in Kutch district, to assess the preparedness of the Marine Police and other security agencies deployed there.

He will also interact with the police personnel stationed in remote areas to boost their morale and review welfare facilities available to them, it added. PTI KVM PD NP