Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay retires, senior IPS KLN Rao named in-charge

Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Vikas Sahay retired on Wednesday, following which senior IPS officer KLN Rao has been made in-charge DGP.

Sahay, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1989 batch, retired after his six-month extension period ended.

Until further order, 1992-batch IPS officer KLN Rao, currently serving as the head of Gujarat CID (Crime and Railways), will serve as the in-charge DGP, according to a notification by the state Home Department.

Sahay became the DGP of Gujarat in March 2023. He was granted a six-month extension in June this year. PTI PJT PD NSK