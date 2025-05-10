Gujarat: Districts close to Pakistan border asked to keep village evacuation plans ready

Ahmedabad, May 10 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday directed officials in the districts near the Pakistan border to keep village evacuation plans ready and ensure that essential items are available.

Amid the India-Pakistan military conflict, Patel held a video conference with the collectors of Kutch, Banaskantha, Patan and Jamnagar to take stock of the situation and asked them to apprise the government if they needed essential commodities, medicines and fuel.

"Reviewed security measures undertaken by the administration in the border districts of Gujarat, from the State Emergency Operation Center in Gandhinagar," the CM posted on X earlier in the day.

"Obtained detailed information about the steps being taken by the administration in coordination with central agencies for the citizen safety-related matters such as the availability of essential commodities, transportation, and communication systems. Gave necessary directives to ensure the administration's preparedness to deal with any adverse situation," he further said.

An official statement said Patel also asked the district collectors to ensure that satellite phones, wireless systems, walkie-talkies and other equipment are available so that the communication network is maintained and people can receive timely information.

The districts administrations were asked to make their village evacuation plans more comprehensive so that people residing in villages close to the Pakistan border can be relocated to safe places if necessary, it said.

In the video conference, CM Patel said safe places should be made ready for relocation and vehicles should be arranged in advance.

If roads are damaged during a critical situation, they should be made motorable at the earliest, the CM directed. Road construction teams should be ready for the task, he said.

Secretaries in charge of these districts have been sent to the respective district to guide the local administration, said the official release.

Principal Secretary of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs R C Meena said at the meeting that his department was monitoring the prices of 38 essential items to keep them under control.

There is sufficient stock of items such as wheat, rice, pulses, onion and potato in the state, and officials are in contact with oil firms to ensure there is no shortage of petrol and diesel, the secretary said.

Principal Secretary, Health, Dhananjay Dwivedi said doctors and other medical staff from other districts have been deployed in the border areas with additional ambulances stationed in Bhuj, Jamnagar, Patan and Banaskantha.

Large-scale blood donation camps are also being organised to ensure that blood is easily available, he said. PTI KA PD KRK