Gujarat Dy CM celebrates 'dhuleti' with old-age home inmates in Surat

Surat, Mar 4 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi celebrated 'dhuleti' or festival of colours with the elderly inmates of an old-age home in Surat on Wednesday, officials said.

He celebrated the festival with residents of Ambika Niketan Old-Age Home in Piplod area of Surat.

He used 'gulal' (vermillion powder) with the residents, sought their blessings, and shared moments of happiness, bringing renewed enthusiasm into their lives, a release said.

Dhuleti in Gujarat is the vibrant celebration of colours observed a day after Holi, where people joyfully play with gulal and water.

Sanghavi conveyed heartfelt wishes for the festival of colours to the people of Gujarat, as well as to police personnel and media professionals who continue to serve tirelessly, day and night.

Celebrating festivals in the presence of elders reflects the true spirit of social harmony and collective responsibility, he said.

He emphasised the deeper significance of the festival, saying the vibrant colours inspire new optimism and energy, and that society continues to thrive in an atmosphere of mutual affection and warmth. PTI KVM NP