Gujarat Dy CM flags off 11 neonatal ambulances, unveils Rs 273-cr projects linked to police

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (PTI) Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday flagged off 11 new state-of-the-art neonatal ambulances under the 108 emergency service in state capital Gandhinagar.

The 11 advanced neonatal ambulances will be deployed at health centres in the districts of Sabarkantha, Mehsana, Patan, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Junagadh, and Rajkot, officials said.

Sanghavi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 273 crore undertaken by the police department in Gandhinagar.

In the InfoCity area of the state capital, an Urban Police Station and 36 Class-B residential quarters will be constructed at a cost of Rs 14.17 crore.

Spread across a total plot area of 2,876.906 square metres, the project will include modern facilities, such as parking for 43 cars, rainwater harvesting, a solar rooftop system, and a firefighting system, a release said.

At the Sector-27 police headquarters, 280 new Class-B residential quarters will be built for police staff at a cost of Rs 89.07 crore. The complex will include basement parking, an open gym, a children's play area, solar panels, and two lifts per block, it added.

For the welfare of police personnel, a CPC Canteen and Gymnasium have been constructed at Sector-27 at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore on a 1,320 square metres plot area. The ground floor includes a canteen, milk parlour, vegetable shop, and general store, while the first floor houses a modern gymnasium hall. The facility was inaugurated today by Sanghavi.

At Bhadroda village, a large jail complex will be developed at a cost of Rs 158.58 crore. It will include a district jail, a high-security jail, and an open jail. The district jail will have a capacity of 560 inmates and will include facilities such as a library, hospital, and vocational training centre, the release said.

The high-security jail, with a capacity of 404 inmates, will feature a video courtroom and study centre, while the Open Jail, with a capacity of 120 inmates, will include special facilities such as a cultural hall, auditorium, and cow shed, it added. PTI KVM NP