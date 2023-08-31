Gujarat: ED arrests man who conned by posing as ED, MHA officer

New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) An alleged conman who duped people in Gujarat by posing as an ED and a MHA officer has been arrested under the anti-money laundering law, the Enforcement Directorate said on Thursday.

Omveer Singh was taken into custody on Wednesday and a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ahmedabad court sent him to the custody of the federal probe agency till September 2.

The money laundering case against Singh stems from FIRs filed by the Ahmedabad and Surat units of police on charges of impersonation and cheating.

Omveer Singh fraudulently identified himself as a senior official of the ED as he duped a coal trader to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore in the pretext of getting his tender work done through his highly-placed contacts, the ED alleged in a statement.

In an another instance, he "defrauded" a Surat-based energy sector company of more than Rs 2 crore by impersonating the financial advisor and auditor of the Union government's ministry of home affairs (MHA) The ED said Omveer Singh had "meagre" sources of income till 2019 as he was a construction site supervisor. Later, he started posing as a senior government officer working in different departments and allure gullible persons on the pretext of getting their work done and thus, defrauded them with crores of rupees, the ED found.

"His modus operandi involved duping certain persons in one city and later changing his residence and identity to defraud a new set of people." "The proceeds of crime acquired from impersonation and cheating was spent on enjoyment of lavish lifestyle," the agency said.