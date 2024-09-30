Gujarat emerges as bird paradise, Devbhumi Dwarka on top with 456 species, says report

Ahmedabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Gujarat is home to nearly 18 to 20 lakh birds, and Devbhumi Dwarka district alone houses more than 400 species, a report released by the state forest and environment department has revealed.

As per the 'Bird Diversity Report of 2023-24' released on Monday, Kutch district has emerged on top with a population of 4.56 lakh birds of 161 species.

In terms of variety, Devbhumi Dwarka district has the highest 456 species, it stated.

The report is based on a survey conducted by the forest department using the 'eBird' application.

During the survey, the department documented 300 species of birds, including 13 near-threatened, four vulnerable, seven endangered and one critically endangered.

State Forest and Environment Minister Mulubhai Bera said Gujarat has emerged as a "heaven" for birds in the country, with a population of nearly 18 to 20 lakh.

Wetlands of Nal Sarovar, Nada Bet, and Thol Lake have become "hotspots" for local and migratory bird species, with more than 50,000 birds found in each of these spots, the report said.

Jamnagar follows Kutch with more than 4.11 lakh birds of 221 species, while Ahmedabad has over 3.65 lakh birds of 256 species.

Banaskantha and Mehsana also boast of having more than 1 lakh birds each, it stated.

While only 556 birds of 44 species were registered in Narmada, less than 2,000 birds were found in Anand, Botad and Surat districts.

As per the report, Nal Sarovar, a wetland categorised as a 'Ramsar site' on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city, is home to 3.62 lakh local and migratory birds.

Of the other major wetlands, Toraniya-Jodia has 1.59 lakh birds, Nada Bet 1.45 lakh, Thol 1.11 lakh, and the Indo-Pak border in Kutch has 90,225 birds.

More than 60,000 birds are thriving in the wetlands of Chhari-Dhandh spread across 22,700 hectares in Kutch and Mokarsagar in Porbandar, a 'Ramsar site'. PTI PJT ARU