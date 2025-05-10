Gujarat: Engineering student arrested for objectionable social media post about Op Sindoor

Anand (Guj), May 10 (PTI) A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested in Gujarat's Anand city for allegedly posting objectionable comments about Operation Sindoor on a social media platform, police said on Saturday.

Nihar Ahmed Ismael allegedly called the operation a "terrorist attack" in an Instagram post, a police statement said.

Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in response to terrorists killing 26 civilians in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam last month.

Inspector C P Chaudhary of Anand cyber crime police station said the accused is a fourth-year engineering student hailing from Bhuj in Kutch district and lived in a hostel at Vallabh Vidyanagar.

The accused tried to spread "false, misleading and anti-national information" which was "not just an act of spreading discord but also a direct attack on the integrity, national security and establishment of the rule of law in India," stated the police release.

The cyber crime unit booked him section 353(1)(b) and 197(1)(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

While 353 (1)(b) deals with creation or dissemination of any statement or false information that induces fear among the public, section 197 (1)(d) deals with making or publishing false or misleading information that jeopardizes the sovereignty, unity, and integrity or security of India.