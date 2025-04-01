Gujarat factory fire: Workers from MP among victims, says Yadav

Bhopal, Apr 1 (PTI) Some workers originally from Madhya Pradesh died in the factory fire tragedy in Gujarat on Tuesday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.

A massive blaze triggered by a blast raged through a cracker factory in Gujarat's Banskantha district, killing 13 persons, officials said.

Yadav has expressed grief over the untimely death of workers hailing from Madhya Pradesh due to an explosion in a firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha, a release stated.

Yadav stated that the state government is in constant contact with the Gujarat government.

He said workers affected by the incident will be extended full assistance. All necessary efforts will be made to assist the workers and help their families, the chief minister added. PTI ADU NSK