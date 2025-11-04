Gujarat firm dupes Bhiwandi cloth manufacturer of Rs 11.88 lakh; FIR registered

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Gujarat-based textile firm owner for allegedly cheating a cloth manufacturer from Maharashtra's Thane district of Rs 11.88 lakh, police said on Tuesday.

A first information report has been registered under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for the offence that took place in April and May this year, an official said.

"The complainant, who manufactures grey cloth (unprocessed cloth) in Bhiwandi, has alleged that he supplied fabric worth Rs 11.88 lakh to a textile company in Surat between April 13 and May 7. The firm owner, however, kept evading payment and later refused to settle the amount," the official said.

A probe is underway, and efforts are underway to verify the transactions, he added. PTI COR ARU