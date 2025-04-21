Gujarat: Former APSEZ official gets 5 years in jail in DA case

Ahmedabad, Apr 21 (PTI) A special CBI court on Monday sentenced Pankaj Raval, the then appraiser at the office of development commissioner of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) at Mundra in Gujarat, to five-year rigorous imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case and also fined him Rs 80 lakh.

A case was registered on April 20, 2015 against Raval and his wife, with the case against the latter abated as she died during the trial, the CBI said in a release.

"Raval was accused of having amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 45,37,178 to his known source of income as a public servant, which was 153 percent disproportionate to their known sources of income. During investigation it was established that Raval had purchased jewellery and accumulated other assets during the check period from January 1, 2009 and February 26, 2015," it said.

"The CBI filed a chargesheet on November 26, 2015 against Raval and his wife. During the trial, it examined 35 prosecution witnesses and relied on 101 documents/ exhibits in support of the charges against the accused persons. The court found merit in the charges against the accused persons and accordingly sentenced him," it added. PTI KA BNM