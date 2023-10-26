Gujarat: Former Panchmahal MP Prabhatsinh Chauhan passes away at 82 after brief illness

Godhra, Oct 26 (PTI) Prabhatsinh Chauhan, former Lok Sabha MP from Panchmahal in Gujarat, passed away on Thursday at the age of 82 after a brief illness, his family members announced.

He died in his native village Mahelol in Godhra taluka of Panchmahal district in the afternoon and his last rites will be performed on Friday, his kin said.

Chauhan was a five-time Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Kalol seat in Panchmahal and two-time BJP MP from Panchmahal seat from 2009 to 2019. He had also served as minister of state for tribal development in the BJP-ruled Gujarat government between 2004 and 2007.

Chauhan, whose political career started in 1975 after he was elected as the sarpanch of Mahelol gram panchayat, was unhappy at not being given a BJP ticket for the 2019 LS polls. Ahead of the 2022 state Assembly polls, Chauhan had switched over to the Congress in November.

He contested the 2022 state polls from Kalol seat but lost to BJP's Fatesinh Chauhan by a margin of more than one lakh votes.