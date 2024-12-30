Gujarat: Four arrested for forging taluka panchayat member's letterhead to target BJP MLA

Amreli, Dec 30 (PTI) Four persons were arrested in Amreli in Gujarat for allegedly trying to defame local BJP MLA Kaushik Vekariya on social media, a senior police official said on Monday.

BJP worker Manish Vaghasiya used a fake letterhead, signature and stamp of complainant Kishor Kanpariya, who is president of Amreli taluka panchayat, to spread messages on social media with the aim of tarnishing MLA Vekariya's image, said Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kharat.

Vaghasiya was targeting Vekariya and Kanpariya since he believed the two were coming in the way of his becoming BJP's Amreli taluka president, the SP added.

"Computer operator Payal Goti helped type and print the content on Kanpariya's letterhead, convert it into a PDF file and circulate on Whatsapp and other social media platforms. Along with Vaghasiya and Goti, BJP sarpanch Ashok Mangroliya and Jeetu Khatra were held for sharing the PDF file on Whatsapp despite knowing it is fake," Kharat informed.

The accused also couriered copies of the fake letter to the offices of Gujarat BJP president and Union home minister, he said.

The four were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act for forgery, misinformation, defamation and other offences on the complaint of Kanpariya on December 27, the official added. PTI COR KA PD BNM