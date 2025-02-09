Gujarat: Four children among five drown in lake

Patan (Gujarat), Feb 9 (PTI) Four children and a woman drowned in a lake in Patan district of Gujarat on Sunday evening, police said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Vadavali village in Chanasma taluka, a Patan police control room official said.

The deceased prima facie were goatherds.

"One of the five persons slipped and fell into the lake while goats were grazing near the lake. Others jumped into the water but all of them drowned," the police official said.

Villagers rushed to the spot and pulled the five, including four children, out of the lake and rushed them to Chanasma community health centre, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Chanasma talathi Jayanti Parmar confirmed the incident.

According to police, the 108 ambulance received an emergency call at around 8 pm.

The deceased were identified as Simran Sipahi (13), Mehra Malek (9), Abdul Malek (10), Sohail Qureshi (16) and Firoza Malek (32), the official said. PTI COR KA NSK