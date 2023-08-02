Gujarat: Four workers die after inhaling toxic fumes in chemical godown

Surat, Aug 2 (PTI) Four workers died after inhaling toxic fumes at a chemical godown in Gujarat's Surat district on Wednesday evening, police said.

The incident took place at Mota Borsara village in Mangrol tehsil when five workers were shifting drums of chemicals, said inspector J A Barot of Kosamba police station.

The owner of the godown has been detained and a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code was being registered against him, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Imtiyaz Patel (45), Amin Patel (22), Varun Vasava (22) and Ragha Ram (54).

"Five workers collapsed after inhaling toxic fumes as soon as one of them opened the lid of a drum. They were rushed to a nearby hospital by other workers. While four died shortly after being admitted, the fifth worker is safe,'' said inspector Barot.

It was not immediately known what chemical was stored in the plastic drum, he said.

Officials of the Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) were visiting the spot and they would analyse the contents of the drum, said Barot. PTI COR PJT KRK