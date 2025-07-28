Gujarat gets 61 pc of average rainfall of season; several dams flowing above danger mark

Ahmedabad, Jul 28 (PTI) Gujarat received widespread rainfall on Monday, taking the state's average seasonal rainfall to 61 per cent, with several dams flowing above the danger mark, said officials.

Umarpada taluka in Surat received 125 mm rainfall between 6 am and 8 pm on Monday, the highest in the state, while 134 talukas recorded some amount of rainfall, they said.

"Central and south Gujarat regions received some amount of rain on Monday, especially districts like Chhota Udepur, Dahod and Tapi, with more heavy rains forecast in various districts on Tuesday," an official said.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, Gujarat has so far received 540.78 millimetres rainfall, which is 61.32 percent of its annual average rainfall.

Kutch, north Gujarat, east-central and south Gujarat have received over 62 per cent rainfall so far this season, SEOC data showed.

As per the SEOC, 51 out of the state's 206 dams and water bodies were put on high alert, with 29 filled to the brim and 63 others being 70-100 per cent of their full capacity.

As many as 12 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 20 teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were deployed in different districts to carry out rescue and relief operations as and when required, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), extremely heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in districts of north Gujarat on Sunday, especially Ahmedabad and Kheda. PTI KA BNM