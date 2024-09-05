Gujarat government extends gutka ban in state for another year

Ahmedabad, Sep 5 (PTI) The Gujarat government has extended its comprehensive ban on gutka and tobacco-laced paan masala in the state for another year to “maintain the health of citizens and future generations”, an official release said on Thursday.

The sale, storage and distribution of gutka and tobacco or nicotine-laced paan masala are currently banned in the state. These substances can cause cancer.

The ban came into effect in 2012 under the Food Safety and Standards Act and rules and regulations formulated in 2011, the release said.

As per the regulations, mixing tobacco or nicotine with any food item is prohibited, it said.

“Presence of tobacco or nicotine in gutka or paan masala is harmful to human health. Thus, it is necessary to ban gutka to maintain the health of citizens and future generations. It has been decided to extend the ban for one more year from September 13,” said the release.

Any trader or shopkeeper caught selling, stocking and distributing gutka or paan masala containing tobacco or nicotine will face strict action under the law, said the release.