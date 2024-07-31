Gujarat government transfers, assigns new postings to 18 senior IAS officers

Ahmedabad, Jul 31 (PTI) In a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving fresh appointments and transfers, the Gujarat government on Wednesday assigned new posts to 18 IAS officers, including three who were back after their stints at the Centre and the Auroville Foundation.

Gujarat cadre IAS officer T Natarajan, who served at the Centre as Additional Secretary, Department of Defence Production, was appointed as Principal Secretary in the state finance department, as per a notification issued by the General Administration Department (GAD).

Another Gujarat cadre IAS officer, Jayanti Ravi, who served as secretary, Auroville Foundation in Tamil Nadu, was appointed as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), revenue department, stated the notification.

Rajeev Topno, former Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was back in Gujarat after his stint at the World Bank, and was appointed as Chief Commissioner of State Tax, Ahmedabad, succeeding Arti Kanwar. Topno would also hold the additional charge of Principal Secretary (Finance) till Natarajan takes over his new role.

Among other notable reshuffles, Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, Manoj Kumar Das, was transferred and appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. He will also hold additional charge of ACS (Home).

Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, would hold additional charge of the post of ACS (Ports and Transport), said the notification.

Sunaina Tomar, ACS, Social Justice and Empowerment Department, was transferred and appointed as ACS (Education).

Anuj Sharma, ACS, Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department, was transferred and appointed in the same post in the Agriculture, Farmers Welfare & Cooperation Department, according to the notification.

SJ Haider, ACS, Industries & Mines Department, was appointed as ACS (Energy & Petrochemicals), and JP Gupta, ACS (Finance), was transferred and appointed in the same post in the Tribal Development Department, it said.

Mamta Verma, Principal Secretary (Energy and Petrochemicals), was transferred and appointed in the same post in the Industries and Mines Department. Mukesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Higher and Technical Education), was transferred and appointed as Principal Secretary (Primary and Secondary Education).

Vinod Rao, Secretary (Primary and Secondary Education), was transferred and appointed as Secretary in the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department.

As part of the reshuffle, IAS officers S Murali krishna, Anupam Anand, Rajesh Manjhu, Rakesh Shankar, KK Nirala and AM Sharma were also transferred and appointed to new posts. PTI KA PD RSY