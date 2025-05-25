Gujarat governor travels 100 km on GSRTC bus to experience public transportation

Anand (Gujarat), May 25 (PTI) Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat set aside protocol on Sunday and travelled from Gandhinagar to Anand on a state transport bus to experience public transportation, an official release said.

The governor boarded a GSRTC bus at the Gandhinagar bus depot in the morning and covered nearly 100 km on it to participate in a function of Anand Agricultural University.

After getting down from the bus in Anand, the governor reporters that he had a desire to use a state transport bus to get a first-hand feel of how common people travel.

“I interacted with fellow travellers during my journey and learned that people were largely satisfied with public transport,” he said.

The bus took almost three hours to complete the journey. PTI COR PD NR