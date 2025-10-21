Gujarat govt allocates Rs 5,576 crore to develop nine high-speed corridors

Ahmedabad, Oct 21 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday allocated ₹5,576 crore for the development of nine high-speed corridors spanning 809 km, to improve safety and ease traffic on heavily congested roads.

As per a government release, Patel cleared the allocation of Rs 7,737 crore for 124 projects, including the nine Garvi Gujarat corridors.

The chief minister said that the state government has made determined efforts to realise the vision of a developed India by developing the road infrastructure network keeping in mind ease of transportation.

"For this, I have decided to allocate Rs 7,737 crore to the Roads and Buildings Department for a total of 124 works under various schemes," he said.

Patel has approved Rs 5,576 crore for nine Garvi Gujarat high-speed corridors.

Under this initiative, several key routes, including the Bagodara-Dhandhuka-Barwala-Botad route, Botad-Dhasa-Chavand-Amreli-Bagasara-Bilkha-Mendarda road, Mendarda-Keshod-Mangrol route, and Unjha-Patan-Sihori-Deodar-Bhabhar road, among others, will be developed as high-speed corridors, the release stated.

In this year's budget, the state government announced its plans to develop 12 high-speed corridors of 1,367 km length under the Garvi Gujarat high-speed corridor project to make the road network more robust.

Patel also approved Rs 1,147 crore to make roads climate resilient and equipped with new technologies.

As part of this initiative, 20 road works covering 271 km will be undertaken using advanced technologies such as waste plastic, white topping, geo grid and glass grid, cement stabilisation, fly ash, and green technologies, to make the roads more durable, sustainable, and environmentally friendly, the release said.

The chief minister also approved Rs 986 crore for 79 works of surface improvement of roads covering 803 km, it said. PTI PD ARU