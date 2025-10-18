Gujarat govt allocates Rs 7,737 crore to improve road infrastructure

Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday approved the allocation of Rs 7,737 crore for 124 projects aimed at strengthening road infrastructure.

In this year's budget, the state government had announced plans to develop 12 new high-speed corridors, named as 'Garvi Gujarat High-Speed Corridor', to make the state's road network more robust and ease heavy traffic congestion on these roads.

The chief minister on Saturday approved the development of nine high-speed corridors of 809 km length at a cost of Rs 5,576 crore to make these roads more convenient and safe for commuters, according to an official release.

Some of these corridors to be revamped include Bagodara - Barwala - Botad, Mendarda- Keshod-Mangrol, Unjha-Patan-Sihori-Deodar-Bhabhar, Karjan-Dabhoi-Bodeli, and Ahmedabad-Harsol- Gambhoi-Vijayanagar.

The new high-speed corridors will make transportation faster and improve logistics efficiency under 'PM Gati Shakti' and significantly reduce costs, the government said.

These high-speed corridors will improve connectivity between important cities and boost tourism as well as economic development in the surrounding areas, said the release.

The Chief Minister approved Rs 1,147 crore to make the roads climate resilient, said the release, adding that the project will cover roads having a cumulative length of 271 km.

The construction of these climate-resilient roads will use plastic waste, white topping, cement stabilisation, and fly-ash to make more sustainable, strong, and environmentally friendly roads, said the release.

In addition, the CM has approved Rs 986 crore to resurface 803 km of roads in the state, the release said.