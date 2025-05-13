Gujarat govt allows its employees to go on leaves as fog of war clears up

Ahmedabad, May 13 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Tuesday relaxed its previous order and authorised the administrative heads of departments to approve the leaves of state employees in the wake of an understanding between India and Pakistan to stop military action.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department of the state government said that in view of the "present situation", all the administrative heads of various departments can now approve leaves to employees.

However, heads of the respective departments or offices can also cancel the leaves if an emergency situation arises and employees will be required to join the duty with immediate effect, the notification said.

All employees must be available all the time by phone or email, even when on leave, it said.

On May 9, the state government cancelled the leaves of all its employees with immediate effect in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

A notification issued by the GAD at that time had said all types of leave, except those required for unavoidable circumstances, taken by the state government employees, have been cancelled with immediate effect.

These employees and officials were instructed to join their respective duties immediately and instructed not to leave their headquarters without obtaining the prior approval of the department head. PTI PJT NP