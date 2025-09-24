Gujarat govt announces creation of 17 new talukas; count rises to 265 in state

Gandhinagar, Sep 24 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday approved the creation of 17 new talukas for decentralisation of administration, taking the total number of such administrative divisions to 265.

The state cabinet headed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel greenlighted the formation of the new talukas from 21 existing talukas to facilitate the rapid development of the areas, health minister and government spokesperson Hrishikesh Patel told reporters.

“With this decision, the number of talukas in the state will rise to 265,” he said.

As the new taluka headquarters will be closer to them, residents will benefit from improved social, economic, health, and educational facilities. The creation of new talukas will also help people save time and money, Patel said.

“This will help in the rapid development of areas under the talukas and their headquarters in urban areas. The formation of these new talukas will be important for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India by 2047’ and a ‘Developed Gujarat @ 2047’,” he said.

The state government under the CM Bhupendra Patel is swiftly realising PM Modi’s idea of administrative simplification, the minister said.

In January, the state government had announced the formation of Gujarat’s 34th district, Vav-Tharad, carved out from Sabarkantha district as part of its administrative decentralisation plan.

The new talukas include four in Banaskantha district, two each in Dahod, Aravali and Surat districts, and one each in Kheda, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Narmada, Valsad, Chotta Udepur and Tapi districts. PTI PD NR