Gujarat govt announces special tour package for Maha Kumbh

Ahmedabad, Jan 24 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Friday announced a special tour package for citizens in the state planning to visit the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Under this tour package, an AC Volvo bus will depart for Prayagraj from Ranip bus depot in Ahmedabad every day at 7 am, Minister of State for Home and Transport, Harsh Sanghavi, said.

The service will start after Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will flag off the first bus on the morning of January 27 from Ranip depot.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, which started on January 13, will go on till February 26.

"Maha Kumbh has special significance in Hindu sanatan dharma. To ensure a hassle-free journey for the devotees from Gujarat wanting to visit the mega event, the state government has taken this initiative to operate AC Volvo buses from Gujarat to Prayagraj every day," Sanghavi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Since the distance between Ahmedabad and Prayagraj is nearly 1,200 km, the bus will halt for one night at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that the stay at Shivpuri is also included in the package.

"A 3-night and 4-day package for just Rs 8,100 per person has been prepared for the devotees of Gujarat. It is a joint initiative of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) and the Tourism Corporation. The package will include travel as well as stay," Sanghavi said.

This package includes accommodation and bus travel for all three nights and a night stay at Prayagraj has been arranged at the dormitory of Gujarat Pavilion, he said.

Online booking of this Prayagraj package can be done from January 25 through state transport corporation's website www.gsrtc.in.

"Our government has made a humble effort to ensure that the people of the state take advantage of the holy Maha Kumbh. Since a large number of pilgrims are visiting Prayagraj every day, the timing and facilities may change according to the situation," he said. PTI PJT NP