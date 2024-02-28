Gujarat govt announces to convert Porbandar-Chhaya and Nadiad municipalities into civic bodies

Gandhinagar, Feb 28 (PTI) The Gujarat government on Wednesday said Porbandar-Chhaya and Nadiad municipalities will be converted into municipal corporations to boost the development of these towns.

Advertisment

Porbandar is the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi and Nadiad is the birthplace of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"Following the suggestion by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, we have decided to convert two more local bodies, Porbandar-Chhaya and Nadiad municipalities, into municipal corporations to boost development in these towns,'' state Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai told the assembly.

The coastal town of Porbandar is important in view of tourism and solar and wind energy generation, while Nadiad, situated on the national highway, falls under the industrial belt.

Advertisment

Gujarat currently has eight municipal corporations- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, and Gandhinagar, the youngest civic body that came into existence in 2010.

Notably, the government had announced to convert Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Mehsana and Surendranagar-Wadhwan municipalities into civic bodies a month ago.

Once these nine local bodies, including Porbandar-Chhaya and Nadiad municipalities, are converted into municipal corporations, the total number of civic bodies will go up to 17.

Municipal corporations get more funds from the state and the Centre under various schemes to develop amenities, such as public transport, and infrastructure. PTI PJT PD NSK