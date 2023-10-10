Gujarat govt asks Garba organisers to keep ambulances, doctors ready at event venues

Ahmedabad: The organizers of commercial `Garba' events in towns and cities will have to deploy an ambulance and a medical team at the venue so that participants get aid immediately in case of health emergency, the Gujarat government said on Tuesday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a circular to this effect, health minister Rushikesh Patel informed.

The circular, issued on Monday, did not mention any punitive action if it was not complied with, but the minister said organisers will be given permission only after they give an assurance about compliance.

The nine-day Navratri festival starts from October 15. Garba, a traditional Gujarati dance, is among its main features.

The intention behind the directive was that participants get timely treatment in case of emergencies "such as blood pressure issue or snake bite," Patel, who is also the state government's spokesperson, told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The health department too will deploy its own ambulances and medical teams at strategic spots, he said.

Citing the circular, Patel said doctors and other staff at government hospitals and health centres situated close to garba venues have been asked to remain on duty till midnight during Navratri.

"We have also alerted the staff in rural areas to stay prepared to either attend to medical emergencies or refer patients to larger hospitals," said Patel.

The Ahmedabad chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) recently said that people above 40 with a family history of heart disease should get a medical check-up before participating in garba dance.

The association also issued guidelines for participants and organisers of garba events in view of the rise in heart attack cases.

People suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease should avoid playing garba, it said.