Gujarat govt declares day of mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government has announced a one-day state mourning on Thursday as a mark of respect to Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

As per a notification issued by the state government, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on government buildings across Gujarat on Thursday, and there will be no official programme during the day.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Tata, whose mortal remains were kept in the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in the city for people to pay their last respects.

In a statement, Patel expressed profound grief over Tata's demise, saying India has lost its ‘Ratan’ (gem) and his death has left a void that can never be filled.