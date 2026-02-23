Gujarat govt disempanelled 49 hospitals for PM-JAY irregularities in two years

Gandhinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) The Gujarat government has disempanelled 49 hospitals for irregularities in implementing the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) in the last two years, the state assembly was informed on Monday.

The suspension of 20 of 49 hospitals was revoked later after they complied with prescribed norms, while 29 other medical institutions remain suspended.

Replying during Question Hour of the ongoing Budget session here, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said strict action is being taken against hospitals found violating the scheme's rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Pansheriya was replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Amit Chavda regarding alleged irregularities at a private hospital in Jamnagar under the PM-JAY scheme.

As per the written reply tabled in the House, irregularities amounting to Rs 8,69,470 were detected at JCCC Hospital. The amount was treated as a misuse of government funds under the scheme.

The minister stated that a penalty of Rs 8.69 lakh was imposed on the hospital. In addition, the concerned doctor, identified as Dr Parth Vora, has been suspended from performing operations under the scheme and reported to the Medical Council.

The hospital has also been suspended under the cardiology (MC) and cardiovascular thoracic surgery (SV) categories of the scheme for violating empanelment guidelines, according to the reply.

Pansheriya reiterated that the state government maintains strict monitoring mechanisms to prevent misuse of public funds under the flagship health insurance programme.

The minister stated that 2.73 crore Ayushman cards are currently active in Gujarat under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojanaa-Mukhyamantri Amrutam Yojana.

He informed the House that more than 57 lakh new Ayushman cards have been approved in the last two years.

In 2024-25, a total of 25.24 lakh new cards were approved, while claims worth Rs 3,666.53 crore were sanctioned for 13.40 lakh treatments.

Similarly, in 2025-26, 31.78 lakh new cards have been approved so far, and claims valued at Rs 3,568.96 crore have been cleared against 14.15 lakh treatments.

Overall, in the past two years, 27.55 lakh claims have been settled with payments totalling Rs 7,235.49 crore, Pansheriya said.

The minister said the government remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability in the implementation of the scheme.

He emphasised that any hospital found indulging in unnecessary procedures or violating guidelines would face stringent action. PTI PJT PD NSK