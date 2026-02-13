Gujarat govt earmarks Rs 117 cr to redevelop barren civic gardens into lush green spaces

Ahmedabad, Feb 13 (PTI) A total of 131 gardens are undergoing development in urban areas of Gujarat at a cost of Rs 117.56 crore as part of Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 launched on October 1, 2021 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Friday.

Work on 70 gardens has been completed, while development of the remaining 61 gardens is underway, a state government release said.

"AMRUT 2.0 was launched on October 1, 2021, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on rejuvenating water resources, reducing non-revenue water (NRW), and promoting the reuse of treated wastewater," it said.

At the same time, AMRUT 2.0 places equal importance on creating well-maintained green spaces and parks to improve the quality of urban life, it said, adding that barren parks in several municipalities are being revamped into lush green spaces.

One such notable example is Bhavani Garden in Lathi Municipality in Gujarat’s Amreli district, which has been transformed into a planned garden.

"Bhavani Garden had gradually turned barren and was no longer in use. Under AMRUT 2.0 , the state Urban Development Department undertook its redevelopment. As part of the redevelopment, existing trees have been preserved, and indigenous species have been planted along the walkways and across the garden to support a natural habitat for migratory and local birds," the release said.

Designed for citizens of all age groups, the garden now includes an open lawn, a dedicated children’s play area, an open gym for physical exercise, and spaces for yoga and learning, it said.

"As a part of beautification, a white horse fountain sculpture is at the centre. Spread over 10,936.35 square metres and developed at a cost of ₹1.26 crore, the renewed Bhavani Garden is now offering recreational and environmental benefits to the people of Lathi," the release said.

Another example of the AMRUT 2.0 scheme is ‘Kailash Vatika’ garden, which has been redeveloped in Palanpur Municipality in Banaskantha district at a cost of ₹2.25 crore over an area of 10,000 square metres.

The garden now offers several public amenities, including a children’s play area equipped with modern facilities, special accommodations for persons with disabilities (divyangs), gazebos, and seating arrangements, the release said. PTI KVM BNM